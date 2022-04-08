Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

