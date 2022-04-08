Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 306 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.36. 4,040,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average is $250.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

