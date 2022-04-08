Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.52. 2,115,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.76 and its 200 day moving average is $181.73. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

