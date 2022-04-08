Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,922,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,658. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

