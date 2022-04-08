Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.
SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.
Shares of SLB opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16.
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.