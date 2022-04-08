Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

