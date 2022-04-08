SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.38.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.16. 15,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.15 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $274.60 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

