Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Savara stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Savara by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Savara by 13.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

