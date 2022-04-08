Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) PT Lowered to $121.00 at UBS Group

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.22% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE SNY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $57.12.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
