Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) PT Lowered to $121.00 at UBS Group

Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $57.12.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

