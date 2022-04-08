Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.99

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €88.99 ($97.79) and traded as high as €100.80 ($110.77). Sanofi shares last traded at €99.91 ($109.79), with a volume of 3,491,330 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($115.38).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.99.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

