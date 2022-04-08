Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 391,291 shares.The stock last traded at $38.57 and had previously closed at $38.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,865 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

