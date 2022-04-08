Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 391,291 shares.The stock last traded at $38.57 and had previously closed at $38.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,865 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
