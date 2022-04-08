Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.21). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

