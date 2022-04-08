SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Up 3.5%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. 6,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,211,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $611.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 411,810 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.