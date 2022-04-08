SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Up 3.5%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. 6,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,211,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $611.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
