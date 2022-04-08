SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.60

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 10715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $645.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

