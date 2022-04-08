SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.60

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 10715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $645.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.70.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
