salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $461,564.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.44, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.14.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

