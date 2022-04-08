SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $60.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.87.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

