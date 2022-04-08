SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $339.70 million and $25,244.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.70 or 0.07420954 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.87 or 1.00027617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051454 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

