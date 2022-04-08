S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on S&T in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on S&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get S&T alerts:

ETR:SANT opened at €17.81 ($19.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.62. S&T has a 1 year low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($26.59). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.