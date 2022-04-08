Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.