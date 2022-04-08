RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

RXST opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RxSight will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

