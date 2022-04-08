Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 99,200 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the quarter. Wabash National comprises approximately 1.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.18% of Wabash National worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 430,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,250. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $618.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,261.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Wabash National Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.