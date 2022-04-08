Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,450 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Unisys were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 367,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,219. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The company had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

