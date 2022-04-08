Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Vera Bradley accounts for approximately 3.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRA. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $2,479,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 226,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 203,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 251,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,101. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Vera Bradley Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.