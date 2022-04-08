Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Decreases Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,350 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.17% of Manitowoc worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. 259,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

