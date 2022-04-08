Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,042 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.26% of L.B. Foster worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 38,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

