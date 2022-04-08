Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after buying an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 640,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NWE opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.