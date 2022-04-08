Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after buying an additional 99,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after buying an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,164,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

