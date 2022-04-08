Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,821 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Splunk stock opened at $136.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

