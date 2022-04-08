Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of ZYME opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $39.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

