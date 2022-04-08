Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 235.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

OUT opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,358.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

