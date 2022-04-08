Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $731,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

