Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,605 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.71.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

