Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $71,536,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $55,764,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $39,466,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $187.42 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

