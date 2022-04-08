Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 105,182 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Kezar Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

