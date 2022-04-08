Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 338,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 45,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,280.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 41,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $165,133.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 207,138 shares of company stock worth $830,414. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.