RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $83.12, but opened at $86.89. RPM International shares last traded at $87.46, with a volume of 724 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

