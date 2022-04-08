RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:RPM opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

