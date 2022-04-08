RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. 7,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84. RPM International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in RPM International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

