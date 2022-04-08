Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,567.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $834,493.31 and $55,567.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.48 or 0.07516979 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,615.55 or 1.00033156 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,840,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

