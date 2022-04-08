Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.55.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$136.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,598. The firm has a market cap of C$193.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$114.91 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.83.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

