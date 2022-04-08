Royal Bank of Canada Trims Capita (LON:CPI) Target Price to GBX 42

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 21.39 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £360.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider John Cresswell purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,983.61).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

