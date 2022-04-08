Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €25.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLE. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($28.02) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EPA GLE opened at €21.48 ($23.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.83. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($46.02) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($57.43).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

