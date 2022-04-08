Rotharium (RTH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $150,337.00

Rotharium (RTH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Rotharium coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $150,337.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rotharium has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Rotharium

Rotharium (RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rotharium

