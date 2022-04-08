Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS RROTF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

