Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 110 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.80 ($1.89).

RR stock opened at GBX 94.75 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 68.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.40. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12).

In related news, insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($124,651.44). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($15,215.34). In the last three months, insiders bought 42,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,848.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

