Rollins Financial Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.46. 892,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,445. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

