Rollins Financial Makes New $436,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,445 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,056. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07.

