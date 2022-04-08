Rollins Financial Invests $756,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $23.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $608.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,857. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $359.60 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $269.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

