Rollins Financial Invests $5.30 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

BAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 54,415,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,062,355. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $317.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

