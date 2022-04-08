Rollins Financial Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 340,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,411,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

IQLT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.