Rollins Financial Acquires Shares of 9,645 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,601,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.
